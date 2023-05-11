"He's got his people that'll do his bidding" - WWE legend was the locker room's 'Don Corleone,' claims Paul London 

Former Tag Team Champion Paul London recently described how The Undertaker ruled the WWE locker room.

London joined the Stamford-based company in 2003. He spent about five years as a regular competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown and shared the locker room with several top names in the business, including The Undertaker.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Then and Now, the former World Tag Team Champion opened up about how The Undertaker was as a locker room leader.

"[The Undertaker?] Kinda like the Don Corleone of the locker room, I think. Just such a highly respected, like there's nobody more respected in the locker room than him. But, you know, he's got his people that'll do his bidding and try and teach people lessons and he'll keep his hands clean," he said.

The 43-year-old added:

"I mean, personally, I always got along really really good with him because I think we're both Texas guys and he saw how hard I worked. I always respected the hell out of him even though I wasn't gonna go up and kiss his a**. I would certainly take his advice, you know, but I wasn't gonna latch on and kinda be one of those guys who would like hang on to his trench coat in hopes that he'd throw me some crumbs." [4:34 to 5:27]

What happened to the WWE Superstars who crossed The Undertaker?

During the same interview, Paul London recalled The Undertaker meeting his parents. The former World Tag Team Champion disclosed that The Deadman had a good talk with them and put him over.

Meanwhile, London recalled seeing another side of The Undertaker in the WWE locker room.

"I'd also seen, you know, people cross him unintentionally, and you know, next thing you know their clothes would be thrown in the shower and there's all this kind of cr*p. I don't know. A lot of people look at him as like he was like the locker room leader, but I looked at more so like Eddie Guerrero like the locker room leader in my estimation. 'Taker was just kinda like I guess everyone just kinda feared him. And with good reason. I mean, he'd been there the longest and he's the ultimate legend, you know, and whatnot. It was unfortunate I never got to work with him but definitely respect him. But yeah, you don't wanna cross the Don," London explained. [5:53 to 6:41]

