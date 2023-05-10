"I don't think he's the most honest guy" - Ex-WWE star on his 'weird' relationship with Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently opened up about his relationship with the CCO of the company, Triple H.

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, London joined the Stamford-based company in 2003. He spent nearly five years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, during which he held the World Tag Team Championship, the WWE Tag Team Title, and the Cruiserweight Championship. However, the company released him in November 2008.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Then And Now, London addressed his relationship with The Game during his stint in the company. He dubbed it "goofy and weird." He also disclosed that he wanted to face Triple H inside the ring, but it never happened.

"[Triple H?] I don't know. There are so many things that can be said about him. I mean, he married well. I don't know, he's a smart guy. He knew where to inject himself and climb that ladder of power. He and I always had kinda a weird goofy like not friendship but just kind of a relationship. There was never really much heat there. But, I don't know, he seemed to have his thumb on me," he said.

The former Tag Team Champion further added:

"And, you know, there were times when I'd ask him, I was like, 'When do we get to have a match? I wanna wrestle you, Hunter. Like, when do we get to...' [Imitating Triple H]: 'Oh, it's not up to me. It's not up to me.' Okay, that's bullsh*t. Yeah, I mean you know da*n well if you said you wanted to... Yeah, so, I don't think he's the most honest guy. But I don't know why he wouldn't be able to just tell me straight up or what his deal was. I don't know what that is." [6:51 - 7:58]

Will Paul London return to WWE?

Paul London last competed in the Stamford-based company in July 2008. In his last match, the 43-year-old lost to Lance Cade on Monday Night RAW. He has since competed in a few other promotions.

During an episode of Cafe de Rene last January, London was asked whether he is open to returning to WWE. He jokingly replied, saying he wanted a million dollars upfront in cash to compete in the Royal Rumble event.

"A million dollars and I want it upfront in cash. All of it Vince, you piece of sh*t. Unmarked bill in a briefcase handcuffed to my wrist. All of it. Yeah, that's the only way I'd do it," he said.

