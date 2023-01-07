"In cash" – Former WWE star wants a million dollars to wrestle at Royal Rumble under Triple H's regime

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently disclosed that he wants a million dollars in cash to participate in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

London signed with the Stamford-based company in 2003. The 42-year-old spent about five years as a regular competitor on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, during which he won the WWE Tag Team Championship, the World Tag Team Titles, and the Cruiserweight Championship. However, the company released him from his contract in November 2008.

During the latest episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, a fan asked London whether he would return to participate in the Royal Rumble if the company paid him enough. The former Tag Team Champion jokingly replied, stating that he wanted a million dollars upfront in cash to wrestle in the first Royal Rumble under Triple H's regime.

"A million dollars and I want it upfront in cash. All of it Vince, you piece of sh*t. Unmarked bill in a briefcase handcuffed to my wrist. All of it. Yeah, that's the only way I'd do it," he said. [2:23:17 - 2:23:40]

Did Paul London get fired from WWE for smiling at Vince McMahon?

During his time in WWE, Paul London was a part of one of the most popular tag teams at the time, London & Kendrick. The Texas native and his partner, Brian Kendrick, held both the WWE and World Tag Team Titles. Their WWE Tag Team Championship reign lasted for a historic 334 days.

However, rumors have suggested that London got fired from the company for smiling at Vince McMahon ahead of his famous limo explosion segment in 2007. Speaking on a previous episode of Cafe de Rene in November 2022, the 42-year-old addressed these rumors.

"Can I just? Again, I didn't get released for that, I can't tell ya how many times I see this f***in' stupidity out there. These idiots who're like 'Awh, he got fired for for smiling hahaha.' Why was he still there a year and a half after that? I don't get it. 'But he got fired for-' f**k you, eat a never-ending buffet of d***s, because you're a f***ing idiot if that's what you believe. I can't tell you how many times I've had to- like, I don't wanna say this again," he said. [1:04 - 1:33]

Ashley🥰🌈 @MelinasQueendom Wanna talk about an underrated tag team? Talk about paul london and brian kendrick, these guys were so good and one of the best tag team champions in wwe history. I wonder what Paul london is up to nowadays 🤔 Wanna talk about an underrated tag team? Talk about paul london and brian kendrick, these guys were so good and one of the best tag team champions in wwe history. I wonder what Paul london is up to nowadays 🤔 https://t.co/PbAwKwoWB6

