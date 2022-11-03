Former WWE Superstar Paul London has addressed rumors that he was fired for smiling at Vince McMahon prior to his infamous limo explosion.

Paul London worked for the McMahon-run empire between 2003 and 2008 as a staple of both the Cruiserweight and tag team divisions. During this time, he captured WWE's Cruiserweight Championship and enjoyed one of the longest SmackDown Tag Team Championship reigns in history alongside Brian Kendrick. He even worked a brief program with Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels before his exit from the company.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Paul London discussed the infamous Vince McMahon limo explosion. London was asked about his involvement in the explosion, having been seen smiling awkwardly in a shot prior to the blaze. He initially joked that he was behind it all, but then confirmed that he had nothing to do with the incident. He then addressed fan rumors that his infamous smile at Vince led to his WWE release.

"Can I just? Again, I didn't get released for that, I can't tell ya how many times I see this f***in' stupidity out there. These idiots who're like 'awh, he got fired for for smiling hahaha.' Why was he still there a year and a half after that? I don't get it. 'But he got fired for-' f**k you, eat a never-ending buffet of d***s, because you're a f***ing idiot if that's what you believe. I can't tell you how many times I've had to- like, I don't wanna say this again." [1:04 - 1:33]

When did Vince McMahon's limousine explode?

The former WWE CEO seemingly met his fiery demise on a 2007 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Taking place on June 11th, at Wachovia Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, this RAW also played host to the WWE Draft. On the show, CM Punk took on Carlito, Bobby Lashley went one-on-one with Chris Benoit, while Batista defeated Elijah Burke and Jeff Hardy in a triple-threat match.

At the show's conclusion, an angry and dejected Vince McMahon exited the arena and sheepishly entered his limo, waiting outside. When McMahon closed the door, the car exploded, presumably killing the at-the-time WWE CEO. However, it was later revealed that Vince had staged his own death.

