Veteran feels CM Punk didn't like a WWE idea because "he didn't invent it"

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell has addressed CM Punk's recent comments on the idea of wrestlers' court.

Wrestler's court is a backstage tradition that has resulted in a number of the wrestling industry's wildest tales. It was initially invented as a joke by "Dirty" Dutch Mantell, as he was a fan of the US reality TV show Judge Judy. However, over the years, the concept was, rightly or wrongly, used to solve serious backstage issues in the WWE locker room.

The former Zeb Colter recently discussed the wrestlers' court during a recent edition of his podcast. In a clip uploaded to Storytime with Dutch Mantell on his YouTube Channel, Dirty Dutch was asked about some unflattering comments made by CM Punk about the wrestlers' court. In his response, Mantell noted that Punk's harsh comments are probably derived from the fact that he didn't invent the concept. He also noted that Punk's in-ring skills weren't always up to par.

"'Cos he didn't invent it, I guess. See I was watching the other day, some non-descript- nothing would make this tape stand out. Except, CM Punk was in wrestling camp, wrestling school. They were showing him how to do a front roll, he couldn't even do that. And I'm thinking, how did this guy... Well, I know how he did it, because he has a personality. But his wrestling skills weren't up to par, starting out, with the other first-year students that he was competing against." he said (2:31 - 3:12)

Mantell further noted that CM Punk was able to surpass his in-ring limitations because of his larger-than-life personality.

Dutch Mantell claims CM Punk was convicted by wrestler's court several times

"Dirty" Dutch Mantell then claimed that Punk was convicted by the court on a number of occasions.

Though he didn't disclose the exact nature of Punk's offense, Mantell claimed there were multiple instances of the Second City Savior being hauled ahead of the prosecution.

"I don't know why he came out and knocked [wrestler's] court. Probably because they convicted him several times on being an a**hole i guess. And he didn't like it, he tried to appeal, and they turned his appeal down, so. I don't know why he would come out like that, it's just a joke. And that's what it was supposed to be, a joke, but I do think they turned it, maybe, a little bit more serious." he said (3:15 - 3:39)

HOOKsuke @Puto_Takagi



Who's the real locker room leader here!? Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) | WP @BackupHangman Bruh i gained like 300 followers in a few hours Bruh i gained like 300 followers in a few hours CM Punk out here doing more to put over fans on Twitter in one day than Roman Reigns did did for wrestlers with 800 days as champion AND shit on "wrestlers court."Who's the real locker room leader here!? twitter.com/BackupHangman/… CM Punk out here doing more to put over fans on Twitter in one day than Roman Reigns did did for wrestlers with 800 days as champion AND shit on "wrestlers court."Who's the real locker room leader here!? twitter.com/BackupHangman/…

Mantell also noted that Punk tried to appeal against his convictions several times, but was allegedly denied.

What did you think of Dutch Mantell's comments? Why do you think the wrestler's court convicted CM Punk? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes