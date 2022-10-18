Former WWE Superstar Val Venis has discussed CM Punk's first match with the company that allegedly got him hired.

After working in independent circuits and several notable promotions like TNA and, more famously, Ring of Honor, CM Punk was signed to WWE's developmental brand at the time, Ohio Valley Wrestling, in 2005.

Following this, The Straight Edge Superstar was introduced to the WWE Universe as part of the company's own version of ECW in 2006.

Val Venis, real name Sean Morley, has discussed CM Punk's first match with the company. In a clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, Val noted that he was Punk's opponent in the contest, which was a dark match.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion then went on to claim that the match was what secured Phil Brooks' job with the company.

"That match got him his job. And I didn't know CM Punk personally when we did that dark match, but I had heard his name around on the independents. He was a good talent," Venis said. [From 0:29 to 0:42]

Venis also noted that although he had heard Punk's name mentioned on the independent circuit, he didn't know him personally at the time.

Val Venis had heard rumors about CM Punk's in-ring work

Before working with Punk, Val Venis had heard some rumors about bad habits relating to the former ROH Champion's in-ring work.

Venis had heard that Punk's matches could sometimes be full of impressive moves but have no psychology. So, prior to the dark match, Val set out some basic guidelines for story-telling purposes, which apparently went down well.

"At the time I heard he was one of those guys that just goes out there and does all these different things but never really put anything logical together in the match," he said. [From 0:44 to 0:53]

The former WWE star also complimented Punk on his impressive moveset when 'working' his leg during the match.

"The thing was with CM Punk, he had a good reportois," he added. [From 3:28 - 3:33]

Sports Worldwide @Sportsworld0412 Val Venis vs. CM Punk

WWE Sunday Night Heat 2005. Val Venis vs. CM Punk WWE Sunday Night Heat 2005. https://t.co/9P7JGTbOh1

Venis last competed for the WWE in April 2008, when he wrestled a couple of matches against Umaga, and then Snitsky before his release.

What did you think of Val Venis' comments? Do you think we'll see Punk return to the WWE at some point? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes