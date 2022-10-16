"Always strikes me as the same guy." - WWE Hall of Famer gives honest thoughts on CM Punk controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam gave his honest thoughts on CM Punk during a recent interview appearance.

Punk caused a stir for the comments he made at the media scrum following ALL OUT. During the interview, Punk delivered a shoot promo on the likes of Scott Colton (Colt Cabana), The Elite, and "Hangman" Adam Page. This resulted in a backstage melee, the suspension of The Elite, and the suspension/possible departure of Punk.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has given his two cents on the situation. During a recent Inside The Ropes interview with him and Katie Forbes, Rob was asked about the controversial Chigaco native. Van Dam noted that Punk has an ego, but noted that ego is needed in professional wrestling:

"Y'know, I watched Punk's interview that he gave when he was stuffing his mouth with Twinkies and sh***ing on everybody. And y'know? He always strikes me as the same guy. Just from feeling his energy. There's a lot of egos in wrestling, right? You have to have a big ego to even think you can do this, to follow your dreams," Van Dam said. (0:53 - 1:22)

Another WWE Legend also addressed the CM Punk controversy recently

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT announcer Booker T has also weighed in on the CM Punk situation.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about whether All Elite Wrestling should disclose Punk's status following his suspension. Booker claimed on his Hall of Fame podcast that the details of the situation should not be public knowledge:

"I don't think it's public knowledge business. You will know if those guys come back or if they get fired and then the statement will come out. But right now, everything is internal, there's an investigation still going on," Booker said.

Punk was initially lined-up to face former rival Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a follow-up to their iconic rivalry, however, this no longer seems likely given the situation.

