WWE legend on if AEW should disclose CM Punk's status with the company following his scuffle with The Elite

Booker T recently spoke about CM Punk's backstage fight with The Elite and if AEW should announce the former world champion's current standing in the company.

Tony Khan appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked about Punk's altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Helwani also questioned Khan about his relationship with The Second City Saint and his status in the company. However, the AEW President avoided those questions, leading to the journalist calling him out.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T suggested that everything happening behind the scenes in a wrestling promotion is not for public knowledge consumption. He added that AEW would only make a statement if either Punk or The Elite is fired or scheduled to return.

"I don't think it's public knowledge business. You will know if those guys come back or if they get fired and then the statement will come out. But right now, everything is internal, there's an investigation still going on," Booker said. [46:43 - 46:54]

Watch the clip from this video:

Booker also reiterated that AEW has a right to remain silent on the issue because it was an internal matter.

Potential details about the status of AEW stars CM Punk and The Elite

CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) are still missing from television after their backstage scuffle at the All Out media scrum. Their standing in the Jacksonville-based promotion remains unclear as Punk is out with an injury while The Elite is still suspended.

In a new report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the personalities involved in the locker room fight are yet to receive a word from AEW about their status.

"Regarding the situation with those suspended over the fight [CM Punk, Young Bucks, Ace Steel and Kenny Omega], none of the five have heard anything from AEW. All of the five are continuing to get paid, and when you figure the contracts for four of the five are well in excess of $1 million, the total weekly outlay for people who are not working is enormous. At least one person [not one of the five] who was there has not been interviewed and there may be others. Most are frustrated because they want to be back working at this point."

CM Punch @HeelWeaponXXX



Do you same ppl reeeeeeeeally believe The Elite are bigger draws, or superior in any way?



It's sad, really...

I'm a Kenny Omega fan, as well. Punk just operates on a different level Does anyone reeeeeeeeally believe that CM Punk wasn't the best thing happening in #AEW Do you same ppl reeeeeeeeally believe The Elite are bigger draws, or superior in any way?It's sad, really...I'm a Kenny Omega fan, as well. Punk just operates on a different level Does anyone reeeeeeeeally believe that CM Punk wasn't the best thing happening in #AEW?Do you same ppl reeeeeeeeally believe The Elite are bigger draws, or superior in any way?It's sad, really...I'm a Kenny Omega fan, as well. Punk just operates on a different level https://t.co/caPF0mbrwn

Punk will likely be sidelined for the remainder of 2022 following surgery on his torn left triceps. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if The Elite or even Ace Steel will manage to return to the company before the year concludes.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's comments about the company not disclosing CM Punk and The Elite's status? Sound off in the comments section.

Please credit The Hall of Fame and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using the first part of the article for the quotes.

Poll : 0 votes