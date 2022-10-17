"Way more than I needed to know." - Val Venis on unusual offer made to him by former WWE Superstar 

Former WWE Superstar Val Venis has recalled an unusual offer made to him by Tammy Sytch, otherwise known as Sunny.

Sytch has gotten herself into legal trouble over the years with a number of DUI-related incidents. She was most recently apprehended for her involvement in an accident that ended up costing an elderly motorist his life. Sunny has struggled to find legal representation for the case, with previous representatives allegedly dropping her case entirely.

Now, the former Intercontinental Champion has outlined a bizarre offer once made to him by Tammy Sytch. Speaking to WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, he was asked about rumors regarding him, Sunny, and bondage. Big Valvowski explained that he and Mark Henry were messing around with commentary headsets when Sunny propositioned him:

"We're just having a dialogue back-and-forth, Mark Henry and I are, and all of a sudden the ear-thing [headphone] comes off my ear, and it's Sunny. She's pulling the ear-thing off my ear and goes 'I'm into bondage.' And I jumped out out of the seat, threw the headset down and I went 'woah, that's way more than I needed to know," Venis said (1:20 -1:39)

When did Val Venis last get into the ring?

Venis last competed under his real name of Sean Morley on April 3, 2022, at a show called Heroes & Legends XVI.

At the event, he took on Anthony Toatele in a match for the HLW Championship and lost. Prior to this he lost to Backwoods Brown at GLCW Blizzard Brawl 2021, with the GLCW Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Val Venis last wrestled for WWE on an episode of Heat, taped on April 14th 2008. In this match, he lost to Snitsky and was released shortly after. Just a week earlier, he wrestled his last televised match on RAW against Umaga.

What did you think of Val Venis' comments? Were you a fan of Sunny in the WWF? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

if you use any quotes from this article, please give credit to WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews for quotes and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes