WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch may lose legal council in manslaughter case

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, real name Tammy Sytch, could reportedly lose her legal council in her ongoing manslaughter case.

Sytch is looking at a number of allegations in regards to a DUI incident which took place back in March of this year. The incident saw Sytch's automobile collide with that of 75-year-old Julian L. Lasseter. Lasseter lost his life in the incident, leading to a manslaughter investigation of Sytch.

This isn't the first time that Sunny has made headlines for alleged DUI's, as she has a number of arrests for similar behaviors dating back to the early 2010s.

Now, it appears the situation has worsened for the former WWE valet, as her legal representation is apparently looking to withdraw their council. PWInsider reports that Sytch's attorney, Steven DeLaroche, submitted to the courts as of June 16 that he no longer wished to represent his client. This was allegedly on the following grounds:

"An impasse has been reached in the handling of the case, making it impossible for the client and attorney to continue to work cooperatively on the case."

"The client has not complied with the terms of the employment agreement with this attorney."

"The client will not be prejudiced if the undersigned is permitted to withdraw."

The court is yet to make their decision on whether to grant DeLaroche freedom from his duties.

When was Tammy Sytch inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Tammy Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2011 class, alongside The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

She also competed for WWE two years prior to this as part of the Miss WrestleMania battle royal at WrestleMania 25. This match was won by Santino Marella, who was pretending to be a woman named Santina at the time.

Outside of WWE, her last match was in 2008 for an independent promotion called WSU, a triple-threat match, which she lost to a woman named Alexa Thatcher.

It will be interesting to see if Tammy Sytch's lawyer will remain as her representative as the case proceeds. You can read more about Sunny by clicking right here.

