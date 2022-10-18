Former WWE Superstar Val Venis shared his thoughts on the recent CM Punk controversy during an interview appearance.

Punk caused quite a stir back in September with the comments he made at the AEW media scrum, causing tensions to arise backstage. Punk's crude comments on Colt Cabana, The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), and "Hangman" Adam Page led to an apparent backstage melee, even leading to the suspension of all involved parties.

Attitude Era mainstay and former Intercontinental Champion Val Venis recently gave his thoughts on the situation. During a recent interview with WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Venis stated that he was not a fan of Punk's actions. However, real-life Sean Morley also noted that if the whole thing was a work, then it was 'genius.'

"I guess I came to the conclusion after hearing it that if it was a work, genius. If it's not a work not, shame on CM Punk." he said (6:09 - 6:22)

Val Venis reiterated his comments on CM Punk

Val Venis then re-stated his stance on the matter with regards to the AEW World Title.

Noting that he was bringing up a point that Shane Douglas had already made, the former Intercontinental Champion noted that the the incident hurt All Elite Wrestling's top championship.

"Shame on CM Punk if that was a shoot, if it was a work, I hope there's a good pay-off, because I think shunning that title like that for a childish little feud between wrestlers doesn't do the company any favours at all." he said (7:52 - 8:07)

Val Venis was never able to capture a world championship in a major televised promotion, but he did capture two Intercontinental Championships and one European Title in his time with the WWE.

What did you think of Venis' comments? Is the CM Punk situation a work? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

