Ex-WWE star says Big Show once put a loaded gun to his head

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently claimed that Big Show (Paul Wight) once put a loaded gun to his head.

For several years, WWE has held Tribute to the Troops shows in Afghanistan and Iraq to entertain the United States military soldiers serving overseas. Several former and current superstars have competed at these events, including John Cena, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

In 2004, Rene Dupree competed at Tribute to the Troops when he lost to Booker T. Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, the former Tag Team Champion revealed that Big Show put a loaded gun to his head during the trip to Iraq.

"I told Johnny I don't wanna go, but if you need me, I'll be there, and of course, I was there. Was it scary? No, I had a broken nose, a f**king concussion, I got food poisoning, it was my 21st birthday. Because I got food poisoning, Bradshaw was f**king on my a**. Big Show took a loaded f**king gun [and] stuck it to my f**king head. That's an uneasy feeling right there. When someone puts a loaded weapon to your f**king head, especially Big Show whose fingers are the size (...) a little bit of pressure there. You don't stick a gun in someone's face. So, yeah, did I have fun? No, it sucked." [1:18:50 - 1:19:50]

Rene Dupree left WWE in 2007

In April 2002, Rene Dupree signed with the Stamford-based company. He spent about a year in developmental before making his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW in 2003.

Dupree competed on RAW and SmackDown for about four years, during which he held the WWE and World Tag Team Championships. However, he requested his release and left the company in July 2007.

