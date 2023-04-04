A disastrous RAW match exposed Trish Stratus and two other WWE Superstars, according to Rene Dupree

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree claimed a Monday Night RAW match in 2002 exposed three WWE Superstars.

After co-winning the 2002 Tough Enough competition alongside Linda Miles, Jackie Gayda signed with WWE. In her third match, the 41-year-old teamed up with Christopher Nowinski to face Bradshaw and Trish Stratus on Monday Night RAW. The bout witnessed many botches, especially from Gayda.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree spoke about the backstage reaction to the disastrous match. He claimed that it exposed Gayda for not being ready, and Stratus & Bradshaw for failing to control the situation.

"Holy f**k. That was brutal. And then it really exposed, well, it exposed Jackie Gayda for not being ready obviously, right? But it also exposed Trish and Bradshaw for not being able to control a situation like that, right? Because like they tried to portray Trish like this, you know, like she became a good hand but she's definitely not a ring general, sorry. She's not like a Molly Holly or a Jazz, you know what I mean. But yeah, that's when Jackie Gayda got sent, she got sent back to developmental," he said. [1:08:18 - 1:09:17]

Trish Stratus recently returned to WWE

A few weeks ago, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned to the company to join forces with her best friend, Lita, and Becky Lynch in their feud with Damage CTRL. The Diva of the Decade helped the two superstars capture the Women's Tag Team Titles by preventing Bayley from interfering in their match against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on RAW.

Last Saturday, the seven-time Women's Champion teamed up with Lynch and Lita to defeat Damage CTRL on the first night of WrestleMania 39. The 47-year-old also appeared with the two ladies last night on RAW.

There have been speculations about the Hall of Famer turning heel on the Women's Tag Team Champions. Only time will tell!

