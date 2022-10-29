Former two-time Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently revealed the origin of his real-life heat with former WWE Diva Shelly Martinez.

Dupree joined WWE in 2002 and spent nearly five years there, during which he competed on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and ECW. Meanwhile, Martinez spent a year in developmental before moving to ECW in 2006. However, her run ended about a year later when the company released her from her contract.

Speaking on his podcast, Cafe de Rene, Dupree disclosed why he had real-life heat with Martinez. The former tag team champion and the former Diva lived in the same apartment complex in Louisville. While she was on the road, Dupree was home for some reason when he saw Martinez's dogs in the parking lot as they almost got hit by a car.

"I'm sitting on the couch watching TV and I'm looking over and I see those two little f**kers in the middle of the parking lot almost get hit by a car. And I'm like Jesus Christ. I'm like in my boxers, I got no shoes on, I'm barefoot, I'm f**ing running out trying to chase these little bastards you know, pick them up because they were going to get killed," he said. [1:52 - 2:12]

Dupree took the dogs back to Martinez's studio apartment, where he found the door wide open and the place full of dog poop. He then returned the dogs inside and closed the door. When Martinez returned home, however, her reaction to him saving her dogs' lives was not what he expected.

"I'd seen her whenever she got home (...) So, I'm like, 'hey, just to let you know like I saved your dogs they were in the middle of the street and I actually shut your door, you know, to prevent from being robbed or whatever the f**k you had in your house or apartment.' She's like, 'oh, thanks.' Like 'I saved your dog's life and I, you know.' - 'I said thanks!' [imitating Martinez] Just the disposition, just the f**king attitude. (...) just like the attitude and plus you're just a sh**ty wrestler," he added. [2:41 - 3:35]

Shelly Martinez allegedly got fired from WWE because of Batista

While working in WWE, Shelly Martinez had a fallout with Batista. Following her departure from the Stamford-based company, Martinez claimed The Animal was the one who got her fired from WWE.

Batista was dating Martinez's friend Melina. As the couple had relationship problems, the former ECW star sided with her friend against The Animal. She later detailed having a backstage confrontation with Batista during an interview with the Wrestling Shoot Interview podcast.

“Kevin and I are going to go on live TV next. And I see that wrestler, while we're waiting, whisper over to Batista. And I'm like 'Oh shoot. It's on.' And Batista goes 'Hey Shelly, how about you mind your business when you're in catering?' I took a second and I thought 'I have an action figure coming out. I performed at WrestleMania. I guess this is a good day to get fired.' And I said 'Last I checked, you weren't even in catering. So why don't you mind your own f**king business?'' (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

