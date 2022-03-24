"We are only just beginning" - Chris Jericho foreshadowing major moves for his stable in AEW?

Chris Jericho and his brand new posse of Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, and 2point0 are gearing up to leave their mark on AEW. The newly-formed team claimed that they aren't "professional wrestlers" but "sports entertainers" - a likely jab against WWE.

During last night's AEW Dynamite, Garcia once again made it clear that they were coming for all the "professional wrestlers" in the promotion. Jericho and The Red Death teamed up to face The Dark Order on this week's show.

The Influencer and Garcia made quick work of the team, ominously signaling the arrival of "sports entertainment" to AEW. After the match, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to foreshadow big plans for his stable.

"After only 2 weeks, the #JerichoAppreciationSociety is already winning MAIN EVENTS on #AEWDynamite. And we are only just beginning….." - Jericho tweeted.

Jericho's tweet alludes to The Influencer having big plans that are only just being set in motion. The veteran has mastered the art of reinvention, and his plans for the group could be greater than we know.

Could Chris Jericho feud with CM Punk next?

CM Punk's return to wrestling was one of the biggest moments of 2021. In Punk's return statement, he originally mentioned returning to pro-wrestling after the Second City Saint's departure in 2006.

For fans who don't know, WWE proudly proclaims itself as a Sports Entertainment company and not a wrestling promotion. This makes the star's statement line-up, as while he was wrestling in WWE, it was not pro-wrestling.

After his match with Dax Harwood, Punk took to Twitter to simply post "Pro Wrestling," signifying that their bout was pure wrestling. In response, Chris Jericho fired back, calling it "Sports Entertainment."

CM Punk and Chris Jericho's exchange was brief but was enough to fire fans up and could possibly be hot enough to reignite their rivalry.

