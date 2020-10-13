Chris Jericho gives his honest opinion on MJF

Chris Jericho seems to be on a collision course with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a.k.a. MJF. Their not-too-subtle storyline on AEW Dynamite hints at only one destination for the pair.

Chris Jericho and MJF were in the final segment on AEW Dynamite, where Jericho took MJF's gift and smashed it over the head of the clown. The two looked like they would come to blows, but it turned to laughter and giggles as Dynamite ended like an episode of Saturday Night Live.

When signing off last night @JRsBBQ made it clear what the @OU_Football #Sooners need to do this weekend. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/YapdSFZxni — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020

But make no mistake, MJF is the star of the future. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho credited that theory as Jericho couldn't believe how good he was.

Chris Jericho believes MJF was more advanced then he was at 24 years old

Chris Jericho offered lofty praises of MJF as he believed he would get better over the next couple of years. He said: (H/T Wrestling News Co)

“He is way more advanced than I was at his age. He just turned 24 years old. He’s definitely what you would call an old soul in that I can’t believe how good he is with the experience he has. What blows my mind is how much better is he going to be with experience over the next couple years and what he is going to learn from me and learn from Cody and Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard in his ear. It’s amazing to me just how good he is. There are certain guys you see and say we can do something together. It’s just the natural progression.”

Chris Jericho always had a good eye for talent. In the past, he helped kickstart John Cena's career and was instrumental with the Orange Cassidy storyline. Jericho and others of his ilk believe MJF is the future, which might be coming sooner than later.