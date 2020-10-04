John Cena started his career back in 2002 and hasn't looked back since. Cena would become a 16-time WWE World Champion and always seemed to be chosen by the Gods to be a future megastar.

John Cena's debut was the epitome of Ruthless Aggression 🔥



(via @WWENetwork)pic.twitter.com/geySX62DJW — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 23, 2020

On the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that in his first significant PPV, Vengeance 2002, John Cena was not supposed to go over. Jericho had something else in mind.

Chris Jericho said he called Vince McMahon to put John Cena over

Chris Jericho was asked about what he thought of John Cena and said that he loved working with John and loved him as a person. He also said that John Cena's first PPV match was against him, and Cena was not supposed to go over. Jericho saw things differently and said:

"I remember I called Vince the night before the show and basically told him that me winning was the wrong finish. It should be John. Vince didn't see it. I said, I'm telling you this guy has got something. Vince was like, 'Fine. Put him over if you want.' And that was kind of the beginning with John."

You can watch the segment at 42:00 in the video below

Advertisement

It's interesting to note that Chris Jericho got the ball rolling for John Cena. While there's no question Cena was destined for greatness, things might have ended up differently had certain events not taken place.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling