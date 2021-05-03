Chris Jericho gives reason why he won't appear on IMPACT Wrestling

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho is least interested in going to Nashville and performing in front of an empty studio for IMPACT Wrestling.

Despite the working relationship between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling making waves across the wrestling world, Jericho believes the partnership benefits the latter more than the former.

In a recent interview with Comicbook, Chris Jericho argued that Tony Khan's promotion already has a "jam-packed" roster. He also claimed it was a bonus for IMPACT Wrestling to have AEW stars like Kenny Omega and Private Party appearing on their show.

Le Champion further stated he would never perform in IMPACT Wrestling, as there's no reason for him to do so.

"Our roster is jam packed as it is. And I think our involvement with Impact has been pretty much what it should be. I'm not saying this in an egotistical way, but AEW is at a completely different level than Impact is. So anything that we're doing with them benefits them a lot more than it benefits us, in my opinion. And I think the fact that they've had Kenny Omega there, they've had Private Party there. That's a bonus for them. Chris Jericho will never go to Nashville and work in an empty studio in front of somebody. There's just no reason for me to do that. If those guys came over to invade, who are they going to [bring]?" said Jericho

Jericho explained that an invasion angle makes no sense for AEW at the moment because they are focused on building their own stars. He concluded that a storyline like that could happen sometime later, as Tony Khan's promotion currently wants to put the "spotlight" on its younger stars.

"If we needed to make it big, we could. But right now, our roster is so jam packed, and we're doing such a great job of creating our own stars as it is. You could always do an invasion at some point, but I just don't see why that really benefits AEW right now when we've got so much going on and so many of our own guys who are really breaking through to the next level. I want to keep the focus and spotlight on that," said Jericho.

Chris Jericho will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts episode

The highly-anticipated Blood and Guts match will go down on this week's special episode of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho will be leading his stable, The Inner Circle, against The Pinnacle in what promises to be a classic.

Going by the animosity between the two groups, the match promises to be a brutal affair with ample usage of weapons and violence.

