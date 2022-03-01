"I'm not going anywhere" - AEW star Chris Jericho gives an update on his wrestling career

Chris Jericho is one of the few wrestlers active today who has wrestled in WCW, WWE, and NJPW. Today, Jericho is the inaugural AEW Champion and one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

The Influencer has garnered respect around the globe for his work and achievements in wrestling. Jericho's career will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest. During an interview with FITE In Focus, Chris Jericho opened up about his career and plans for himself in wrestling.

“I just know this, probably about 2016, I thought, ‘Maybe it’s time to start winding down.’ It wasn’t as fun. Then I went to Japan, Jericho vs. Omega, ‘Holy shit, this is amazing. Wrestling is fun again.’ That re-ignited my passion and fire for wrestling."Over the last year and a half, you read the room, what are people saying, what am I thinking? I realized you cannot teach experience and you cannot teach fan manipulation. Nobody does that better than me." said Chris.

Jericho continued on how he doesn't think he's close to retirement now and has a lot to offer to the product:

"I’m not going anywhere. There is no reason to. I’m still one of the best in the business at what I do; telling stories and crowd manipulation. I can still have a great match any night of the week. I can always have the best story, the best character, the best ‘puppet mastering’ of the audience than anybody in our company and maybe the business. That, to me, tells me I’m not anywhere close to being done yet." Jericho said. (H/T: Fightful)

Jim Cornette thinks the Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston promo should have ended differently

During Episode 420 of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager shared his thoughts on the most recent AEW Dynamite episode. Cornette spoke about the exchange between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston and noted how he thought it should have ended.

"when Kingston said don't give the Mimosa match, Chris, don't give me the foolish Chris Jericho, give the Jericho that did this and did that. He basically said give me the Jericho we all came to respect and not. That should have been the last line," (3:12 - 4:10) (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Chris Jericho will square off against Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution pay per-view this Sunday.

