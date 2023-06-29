Chris Jericho "guarantees" 2-time WWE Divas Champion's brother a match in AEW

AEW Star Chris Jericho has assured a former WWE Superstar's brother that he will get a match in Tony Khan's company.

The star in question, Zak Zodiac, is the brother of Saraya. Although he is a major star in Britain's wrestling scene, he was not able to break into the American pro-wrestling environment. He had tried out for WWE multiple times, although he was never signed to the roster.

In a recent appearance on Talk is Jericho podcast, Zak talked about how he was promised a dark match for him by Tony Khan after he acquired his work visa.

"Right now, my sister has helped me get my American work visa. When I was out in November for Saraya's Full Gear debut, I spoke to Tony, and Tony was like, 'Hey, let's get you a dark match.' 'Yes, let's do that.' 'Do you have a work visa?' 'No, I don't have a work visa.' 'Okay, get one and that dark match is ready for you.' My sister helped me with that. Hopefully by August or September, I'll have my visa and then I'm headed straight to [AEW] and I'm going to try to walk up to Tony and say, 'So, about that dark match you promised,'" said Zodiac.

Chris Jericho chimed in, saying:

"We'll get you a dark match for sure. I can guarantee you that, for sure." [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE Superstar Saraya has also commented on her brother's potential AEW appearance

Zak Zodiac's sister is quite hopeful that he will make a splash in the pro-wrestling scene after joining AEW.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya stated:

"Zak has never made it and it’s so frustrating, he’s tried so hard. We need to get him on an AEW Dark show or something like that so we can showcase him. He just did New Japan. People loved him, they’re bringing him back again." [H/T: eWrestlingNews.com]

Zak Zodiac @TheZakZodiac



Currently holding 5 world championships in 3 different countries.



IT'S TIME 🏼 Hard work pays off, dreams come true!Currently holding 5 world championships in 3 different countries.IT'S TIME Hard work pays off, dreams come true! Currently holding 5 world championships in 3 different countries. IT'S TIME 🔥👊🏼 https://t.co/JQHoF3QZQS

As of now, it remains to be seen if the former WWE Superstar's brother will appear in AEW soon.

