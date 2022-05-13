"That's why I wanted to work with those guys" – Chris Jericho heaps praise on multiple top AEW stars

Chris Jericho heaped praise on AEW stars Orange Cassidy, MJF, and Eddie Kingston. He said they have a great connection with the audience.

Since the promotion's inception, Le Champion has been a part of AEW. He's currently involved in a feud with Eddie Kingston and previously had heated rivalries with MJF and Orange Cassidy.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, the former AEW World Champion said he appreciates matches like The Young Bucks vs. FTR but prefers wrestling based on characters and stories. He went on to praise certain stars who understood the concept:

"I also always look for the story and the character and the connection with the audience because people will respond to high spots. MJF gets it, he understands. Eddie Kingston, gets it, he understands. That’s why I wanted to work with those guys because that’s what wrestling is. Orange Cassidy, doesn’t have to do anything, the people go nuts for him. That’s what a five-star wrestling match is to me along with the FTRs versus The Bucks. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Jericho's feuds with MJF and Orange Cassidy have been quite memorable, and his current feud with Eddie Kingston also produces great wrestling television.

Chris Jericho now has a new nickname in AEW.

The seven-time World Champion has had many names in the past, such as Y2J, and most recently, Le Champion, Demo God, and The Influencer.

He's now made another addition to the list with his new name. This week, the former Intercontinental Champion appeared on Dynamite, mocking Eddie Kingston and referring to himself as The Wizard.

Chris Jericho and his Appreciation Society got into a pickle this week on Dynamite when they ran into the Blackpool Combat Club. The BCC helped Kingston and Santana & Ortiz with the numbers advantage.

