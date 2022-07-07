"That’s a babyface spot, dips***!" - Wrestling legend criticizes Chris Jericho's current heel persona

Chris Jericho's current heel persona has been harshly criticized by industry legend Jim Cornette. The veteran's fire extinguisher spot during the recent AEW Dynamite episode was also highlighted as being out of place.

Jericho has assumed many names across his 30 year career, but there's no denying that the veteran has always been able to reinvent himself - for better or worse. The star is currently calling himself "The Wizard" after he began flinging "fireballs" at various wrestlers.

During the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager called Chris Jericho out for using what he termed a "babyface spot":

"Jericho did the fire extinguisher spot! Another thing: that’s not a heel spot, that’s a babyface spot, dips***! I’ve told you this before a few weeks ago the last time you did it. He just likes to hear people cheer for him!" Cornette exclaimed. (16:30 onward)

Cornette continued, explaining what the spot was traditionally meant to be used for:

"If a heel uses a fire extinguisher, the people pop on it and cheer and laugh because they like it. Because it’s odd-looking and it makes a big f***ing [spray sound]. That’s why the babyface, as the last resort to get from under the heel, is the one who finds and uses the fire extinguisher because that gets the people up and happy for his comeback." (16:44 onward)

Jim Cornette has not been happy with Chris Jericho as of late, and has had issues with the veteran on multiple angles during his current run. Regardless of Cornette's critiques, the 52-year-old seems to be having the time of his life.

Chris Jericho recently praised the AEW Blood and Guts match and called it a "true debut"

Jericho competed in his second Blood and Guts match last week on AEW Dynamite. Like the first iteration, this match was filled with weapons, mayhem, and violent spectacle.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho opened up on the Blood and Guts match. He explained how having the bout in front of a packed and rowdy crowd elevated it:

"I thought it was great last year but this year to me was the true debut of this match in front of 12,000 people in Detroit. That’s the way the match was designed, that’s the way the match was supposed to be when we had it booked for the Prudential Center pre-pandemic," Jericho said. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Fan response to the match was positive, meaning that Chris Jericho's praise wasn't out of place. After last week, the match might just possibly become a yearly event where two factions square off.

