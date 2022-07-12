"We are human beings and we’re live" - Chris Jericho hits back at fans who criticize wrestlers for botching during their matches

Chris Jericho has bashed fans criticizing wrestlers for accidentally botching moves during live matches.

The Wizard has been in the wrestling business for nearly three decades. He has captured multiple world championships across different promotions during his illustrious career.

Speaking recently on the True Geordie podcast, the former AEW World Champion claimed that viewers should understand wrestlers' perspectives and that mistakes are likely to happen during a live show. He further used hockey as an example to prove his point.

“Things happen in a match. The f***ing word I hate the most that fans use is botch. There is no such thing as a botch. This is a live show. Mistakes happen. Why? Because we are human beings and we’re live. If it happens in a hockey game, the fans don’t start chanting in unison ‘You f***ed up.' You go to a wrestling match and miss a hip toss. People start chanting. That’s bulls***. It’s f***ing disrespectful."

He concluded by mentioning that spectators need to respect the wrestlers:

"And wrestling fans walk the line of being disrespectful. WWE Hall of Fame and people are fu**ing booing the Bushwhackers for being in the Hall of Fame? F*** you. So that to me is like yeah, I love wrestling fans. If there were no fans there will be no career of Chris Jericho, but you guys gotta keep it in check sometimes and show some respect." (H/T: Whatculture)

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently claimed that he was jealous of Chris Jericho

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, also known as Brian James, recently admitted that he had his fair share of issues with Chris Jericho.

Speaking on the Oh…You Didn't Know podcast; the former D-Generation X member claimed that Jericho had done quite well for himself, and the former was jealous of his success as well

The WWE veteran said:

"I think he’s [Chris Jericho] done extremely well for himself. Have he and I had our differences? Yeah. Was I jealous of him also when he came into WWE back in the day and I was in active addiction? Yes, because he came in getting a push and beat me twice to do it [James laughed]. But you know, nobody’s remembering anything like that Chris. You son of a… But that’s the kind of stuff back then that bothered me and I think about it today and I’m like, 'oh my God. What a pathetic existent man I am', you know?'" (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Jericho is currently working in AEW and is engaged in a feud against Eddie Kingston. The former AEW World Champion will face his arch-rival in a Barbed Wire Deathmatch during Fyter Fest Week Two.

