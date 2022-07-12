WWE Hall of Famer says he was jealous of Chris Jericho

WWE legend Road Dogg has opened up about being jealous of Chris Jericho's success when Jericho joined back to WWE from WCW.

Jericho and Road Dogg were both a part of the WWE roster for a brief period between 1999 and 2001. The two faced each other a few times, including at the Rebellion pay-per-back in 1999.

On a recent Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast episode, Road Dogg said he and Jericho had their differences and admitted that he was jealous of the current AEW star's success.

"I think he’s [Chris Jericho] done extremely well for himself. Have he and I had our differences? Yeah. Was I jealous of him also when he came into WWE back in the day and I was in active addiction? Yes, because he came in getting a push and beat me twice to do it [James laughed]. But you know, nobody’s remembering anything like that Chris. You son of a… But that’s the kind of stuff back then that bothered me and I think about it today and I’m like, 'oh my God. What a pathetic existent man I am, you know?'" said Road Dogg. [H/T Post Wrestling]

The Hall of Famer praised Jericho for his creativity and his ability to work well with other stars.

Road Dogg was jealous of another WWE legend as well

90s WWE @90sWWE "THE ROAD DOGG JESSE JAMES, THE BAD ASS BILLY GUNN... THE NEW AGE OUTLAWS!!" "THE ROAD DOGG JESSE JAMES, THE BAD ASS BILLY GUNN... THE NEW AGE OUTLAWS!!" https://t.co/Nfk7q8dy04

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, tag team legend Road Dogg revealed that he did not get along with The Rock at first, which made him jealous of The People's Champ.

"Rock didn’t try to help me, but I was mean to him because I was jealous of him and he was a threat to me, because he could do everything that I could do, but he looked friggin great too," said Road Dogg.

The legend said that he treated The Rock badly in front of everyone else, but apologized to him a few years later.

