Chris Jericho honors Jay Briscoe in cryptic message citing severity of accident

WWE legend and AEW star Chris Jericho has paid tribute to Jay Briscoe following his tragic death.

According to reports, Jay tragically passed away following a car accident. ROH owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm the unfortunate news.

Taking to Twitter, Jericho asked fans to pray for Jay's family and honored the late ROH legend.

"Please pray for @jaybriscoe84’s family. Trust me this is worse than you think," wrote Chris Jericho.

Before signing with AEW, Jericho had never competed under the Ring of Honor banner. Courtesy of Tony Khan purchasing the promotion, Jericho finally made his debut in the popular promotion by winning the ROH World Championship.

He successfully defended the title against numerous former Ring of Honor champions. The ROH World Championship has previously been held by top names, including Jay Briscoe.

AEW star Kenny Omega's tribute to Jay Briscoe

AEW star Kenny Omega paid tribute to Jay Briscoe after his tragic passing. Omega has previously shared the ring with The Briscoe Brothers and has also teamed up with them.

Taking to Instagram, the former AEW World Champion sent his condolences to Jay's family and asked fans to send them positivity. He wrote:

"Absolutely tragic. Tell the people you care about that you love them. Deepest condolences to Jay's family, please send them positivity," wrote Omega.

Omega is another popular figure who has competed under ROH and even represented the Bullet Club as the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, despite never officially winning the title.

The Briscoe Brothers also held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside WWE legend Bully Ray. Jay and Mark were the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, having beaten FTR for the belts.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Jay's family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

