Details on the future of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction in AEW

Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle seem to be walking on thin ice right now. The faction has been showing some cracks lately after Eddie Kingston singled out Jericho.

During an interview with Stephanie Chase, IC Members Santana and Ortiz spoke about what lies ahead for the faction.

"I mean I just felt like it was, you know, we had done so much and we had proven to be very successful at being the group [The Inner Circle]. I just felt like it was time for all of us to go our separate ways. I always feel like the group is cool and we’ve proven that the group can be successful but now let’s prove that each of us can be successful on our own," Santana said.

"I like having the option to always coming back to it. Why does everyone have to break up? Why does everything have to end in negativity or turmoil? Family fights and we have our issues but, you know, we’ll see where it plays out," Ortiz said. (H/T: PostNews)

The interview all but confirms that the faction members are on their way to having their own runs. But while Proud 'N Powerful seems to be parting ways with Chris Jericho on rough terms, the duo aren't ruling out working together again.

Chris Jericho wanted the Inner Circle to part prior to the current storyline

During a separate interview with Stephanie Chase in September 2021, Chris Jericho had disclosed he wanted the faction to disband some time ago.

"My idea was for us to like respectfully disband and go our own ways but Tony [Khan] didn’t wanna do that. He said, ‘Why would you want to disband the group?’ There’s been a few minor things but we never turned on each other. Half the group didn’t turn heel and half the group stayed babyface and fight with each other. We never did that," Chris Jericho said. (H/T: PostNews)

Only a few factions in wrestling last for years and oftentimes the ending can be as exhilarating as the formation. While the Inner Circle is likely to come to an end now, Jericho is clearly making sure it's for the benefit of each wrestler.

