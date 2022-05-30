"No one’s ever done that here in AEW" - Chris Jericho gives backstage details on Anarchy in the Arena match

Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society recently picked up a shocking win at AEW Double or Nothing. In the show's post-media scrum, Jericho revealed that Jon Moxley's theme song was left playing early in the match to hearken back to New Jack.

After the JAS made their way into the ring, their opponents walked down to Moxley's theme song. Fans were initially confused as the star's catchy song continued to play while the rivals went to war. However, during the course of the bout, The Wizard himself smashed the audio equipment to stop the song indefinitely.

During the AEW Double or Nothing post-media scrum, Chris Jericho disclosed why they decided to continue playing the theme song.

"Originally, we were kind of hearkening back to New Jack when his music would play throughout his matches. Which kind of took away the fact that they were basically plunder and just garbage going on, but the music added some excitement to it," Jericho noted. (0:17)

The veteran continued, highlighting that nothing like that had ever been done in AEW.

"So we thought, if we can play the music for the first third of the match that will sustain it to where we get to some of these bigger moments. Because no one’s ever done that here in AEW or anywhere," the veteran confirmed. (0:30)

Many modern fans likely won't remember New Jack. However, he was a prominent feature on ECW programming in the '90s.

Chris Jericho seems to have reaffirmed his love for wrestling

Continuing in the post-media scrum, the veteran continued how the moment he cut the music rekindled his passion for wrestling.

"I love wrestling, I still love wrestling for moments like this. Yes it’s comic, but it’s like the a**hole heel just hates music, and ‘I’m gonna just smash this sound board and finally cut it off.’ And then that kind of enabled us to go to to the next stage of the match," Jericho said. (1:10)

As Jericho continues to reinvent himself, the star seems to be steadily building on his passion for wrestling. Fans might hate Le Champion, but he is genuinely a wrestling rock star.

