AEW star Chris Jericho lashes out at a fan on social media

AEW star Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to shut down a fan taunting him.

The Wizard and his faction, Jericho Appreciation Society, are in the crosshairs of Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Jon Moxley. They're scheduled to collide in the second-ever Blood and Guts match on the June 29 edition of Dynamite.

A fan on the bird app tagged Le Champion, saying he was listening to a song called There Is No Time. The fan said he thought of Kingston and how he'd beat the former WWE Superstar. However, the message wasn't worded very well.

Jericho quoted the tweet and asked the fan to proofread what he had written:

Michael Moore @theunclebuck2U @MadKing1981 was listening to Lou Reed’s “There Is No Time” . It made me think “Eddie Kingston”. Because it’s time to put @IAmJericho on the list. List of recuperating. For his own good. Another gimmick match and whatever legacy he could salvage will be too little @MadKing1981 was listening to Lou Reed’s “There Is No Time” . It made me think “Eddie Kingston”. Because it’s time to put @IAmJericho on the list. List of recuperating. For his own good. Another gimmick match and whatever legacy he could salvage will be too little https://t.co/MCFTUc6aN9

This is how Jericho responded:

"What the f**k are you talking about? Proof read next time or simply f**k off."

You can check out his uncensored tweet here.

Chris Jericho wants to build new stars in AEW

In a previous edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho spoke about how he prefers working with younger guys instead of having nostalgia matches with wrestlers of his era.

He said all his programs in AEW have been with young competitors. He added that he could have matches with Matt Hardy and Christian Cage, but that doesn't help build future stars:

"The key to us staying at a certain level is working with younger guys because it elevates them and elevates us, too. All my programs here in AEW have been with younger guys. I could work with Matt, I could work with Christian, we don't have to. We've done that before. This is not f***ing nostalgia hour. This is continuing to strive to evolve and build and make new stars."

The former WWE Champion has a big test next week on Dynamite. He will face Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair Match. We'll have to tune in to find out who comes out of the bout with a full head of hair.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far