Chris Jericho looking absolutely jacked amid extended AEW absence

Chris Jericho has been out of action for quite a long time. Amid his AEW absence, he has posted a picture of himself, and he looks absolutely jacked.

Ad

The legendary wrestler has been a regular feature on AEW TV since the promotion's early days. Jericho was the company's first-ever World Champion and has enjoyed a successful run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, his success hasn't just been limited to All Elite Wrestling; he also won the ROH World Championship twice, with his second reign lasting 165 days. After losing the title to Bandido at Dynasty, Jericho walked out of Dynamite and hasn't been seen since. He was also not part of All In: Texas.

Ad

Trending

Amid this extended absence, Chris Jericho took to social media looking jacked considering his age. He captioned the post as follows:

"Have an amazing day everybody…and do GREAT things!! Love CJ ❤️🔥"

Check out his post here:

Ad

Bully Ray believes that Chris Jericho is the only AEW star who deserves his own locker room

Over the years, AEW has faced considerable criticism, as many people believe that Tony Khan lets the inmates run the asylum. There has also been speculation that TK gives special treatment to certain wrestlers. Recently, MVP seemingly confirmed this when he revealed that certain names, such as The Elite, Mercedes Mone, and Chris Jericho, have their own locker room.

Ad

Speaking on his Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that Jericho deserves his own locker room due to the contributions he has made to the company. He also noted that Jericho is a well-known name worldwide.

"I can understand why Chris Jericho [gets one], because Chris Jericho was one of the first guys there," said Ray. "And Chris Jericho is the biggest worldwide superstar in the company. There is no bigger star in AEW than Chris Jericho. It would be impossible, because Chris Jericho worked for the WWE, Chris Jericho worked for New Japan. Chris Jericho is a name all of the planet, whether it's wrestling, whether it's rock and roll band. I understand why Chris Jericho would have his own locker room." [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Chris Jericho returns to the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.