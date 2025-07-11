Bully Ray declares that only one star deserves a personal locker room in AEW

One of AEW's top names and former champions has been missing from programming for a few months now. According to Bully Ray, the star in question - Chris Jericho - is the only talent in the Tony Khan-led promotion who is deserving of a private locker-room.

The Learning Tree has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling television since he lashed out at his "students", Big Bill and Bryan Keith, for not helping him retain his ROH World Championship against Bandido at Dynasty 2025. A report from last month claimed that The Nueve was finished with his tour alongside his band Fozzy, and has supposedly been waiting for a storyline for his comeback.

Recently, one of AEW's biggest acquisitions from last year, MVP, discussed the locker-room hierarchy of the Jacksonville-based company, revealing that select names such as The Elite, Mercedes Mone and Chris Jericho have their own dressing rooms. Addressing the subject on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray argued that of all the talent alluded to, only the inaugural All Elite Wrestling World Champion deserved his own locker-room, because of his role behind growing the promotion, and his experience across several globally-renowned companies.

"I can understand why Chris Jericho [gets one], because Chris Jericho was one of the first guys there," said Ray. "And Chris Jericho is the biggest worldwide superstar in the company. There is no bigger star in AEW than Chris Jericho. It would be impossible, because Chris Jericho worked for the WWE, Chris Jericho worked for New Japan. Chris Jericho is a name all of the planet, whether it's wrestling, whether it's rock and roll band. I understand why Chris Jericho would have his own locker room." [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

Jericho originally signed with AEW in January, 2019, and has been with the promotion since then.

Konnan speculates on why Chris Jericho has not left AEW

Despite his initial popularity among All Elite Wrestling fans, Chris Jericho's standing with viewers of the company's programming has changed drastically over the past year. This has given birth to some speculations of Y2J potentially returning to WWE to end his career there.

While Jericho still remains under contract with AEW, Konnan recently shared the view on his Keepin' It 100 podcast that The Ayatollah of Rock N' Rolla has continued to stay on in the promotion because of the money he is making there.

“And the other thing is, you can say, oh, AEW, bro, it isn't as good as the WWE, but he is getting paid. Believe that.” [1:16 - 1:25]

As rumors continue to pop up regarding Jericho's current All Elite deal, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran wrestler.

