Tony Khan has no plans for 6-time WWE World Champion's AEW return [Reports]

AEW President Tony Khan seemingly has no plans for a WWE legend's return to weekly programming. The veteran has been out of action for nearly two months now.
Tony Khan reportedly has no creative plans for Chris Jericho currently. The six-time WWE World Champion was one of the first top stars to be signed by All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and was also the first-ever AEW World Champion. After being a regular feature on TV for the past six years, Jericho has been absent for nearly two months now.
The Ocho last competed at the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view, where he lost the ROH World Title to Bandido in a Title vs. Mask Match. He subsequently appeared on the April 9 edition of Dynamite and stormed out of the arena after expressing his disappointment with Bryan Keith and Big Bill. This was essentially done to write off The Lionheart from television due to his Fozzy tour commitments. Meanwhile, a new update has been provided regarding Jericho's status amid his absence by Dave Meltzer.
Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that while Chris Jericho's Fozzy tour was over, ''there's nothing on the table right now'' as far as his return to AEW TV was concerned.
"His Fozzy tour is over; he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone, a couple of TV shows. As far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now. I think he felt it was time for a break, so that’s that," he said.
AEW star on why the former WWE World Champion is not coming back
During an exclusive backstage promo in April 2025, Bryan Keith admitted that Chris Jericho would not return to weekly programming until the 54-year-old was ''not disappointed'' with him and Big Bill.
“Chris Jericho is not coming back until he is not disappointed in us. And you say, we need to look after ourselves and start cracking skulls and stacking Ws. You know what I say? I say it's [sic] two sides of the same coin. We stop disappointing Chris Jericho by cracking skulls and stacking Ws.”
Only time will tell when the former WWE World Champion will be back on AEW TV.