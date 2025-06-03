Tony Khan has no plans for 6-time WWE World Champion's AEW return [Reports]

AEW President Tony Khan seemingly has no plans for a WWE legend's return to weekly programming. The veteran has been out of action for nearly two months now.

Ad

Tony Khan reportedly has no creative plans for Chris Jericho currently. The six-time WWE World Champion was one of the first top stars to be signed by All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and was also the first-ever AEW World Champion. After being a regular feature on TV for the past six years, Jericho has been absent for nearly two months now.

The Ocho last competed at the 2025 Dynasty pay-per-view, where he lost the ROH World Title to Bandido in a Title vs. Mask Match. He subsequently appeared on the April 9 edition of Dynamite and stormed out of the arena after expressing his disappointment with Bryan Keith and Big Bill. This was essentially done to write off The Lionheart from television due to his Fozzy tour commitments. Meanwhile, a new update has been provided regarding Jericho's status amid his absence by Dave Meltzer.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that while Chris Jericho's Fozzy tour was over, ''there's nothing on the table right now'' as far as his return to AEW TV was concerned.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

"His Fozzy tour is over; he’s done some TV work while he’s been gone, a couple of TV shows. As far as coming back to AEW, there’s nothing on the table right now. I think he felt it was time for a break, so that’s that," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star on why the former WWE World Champion is not coming back

During an exclusive backstage promo in April 2025, Bryan Keith admitted that Chris Jericho would not return to weekly programming until the 54-year-old was ''not disappointed'' with him and Big Bill.

“Chris Jericho is not coming back until he is not disappointed in us. And you say, we need to look after ourselves and start cracking skulls and stacking Ws. You know what I say? I say it's [sic] two sides of the same coin. We stop disappointing Chris Jericho by cracking skulls and stacking Ws.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell when the former WWE World Champion will be back on AEW TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More