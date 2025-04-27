Former WWE Champion is not coming back to AEW for a major reason

By Sujay
Modified Apr 27, 2025 03:07 GMT
A former WWE Champion has not been seen in AEW for a while. (Image credits: wwe.com)

A former WWE Champion is seemingly not returning anytime soon to AEW. That being said, the reason is a major one and a lot will depend on what happens in the near future.

Chris Jericho has not been seen in AEW for the last few weeks after he had a temper tantrum about his faction, The Learning Tree, losing too many matches. On Dynamite, Bryan Keith pointed out the reason why the former WWE star is not on programming, saying that Jericho was disappointed in them.

He also laid out what their plan could be when he was talking to Big Bill. Keith said:

“Chris Jericho is not coming back until he is not disappointed in us. And you say, we need to look after ourselves and start cracking skulls and stacking Ws. You know what I say? I say it's two sides of the same coin. We stop disappointing Chris Jericho by cracking skulls and stacking Ws.” [0:01 - 0:27]
With their plan in place, it will be interesting to see how they will go about their business in trying to appease the former WWE star and their leader, Chris Jericho. It remains to be seen whether they'll be able to put together a winning streak in the coming weeks.

