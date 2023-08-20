Chris Jericho looks back at heated segment with WWE Superstar Randy Orton

Chris Jericho is a fan favorite for his impeccable timing and skills in the ring. The veteran is also one of the best talkers in the business, and every time he meets another charismatic wrestler, it almost assuredly results in magic in the squared circle.

Throughout his WWE run, Jericho was known for his various segments, like The Highlight Reel. At the 2016 Battleground Premium Live Event, Y2J hosted the show with Randy Orton as his guest.

During the segment, the former undisputed champion began chiding Orton for the concept of his RKO 'outta nowhere.' Of course, it didn't end well for The Ocho, as The Viper hit his finisher to the current AEW star after faking it multiple times.

Recently a fan uploaded a clip of the segment on Twitter, and it seems like Jericho has enjoyed sharing the ring with Orton as he reacted to the tweet and wrote:

"So great! I love @RandyOrton."

Check out the screengrab of the tweet below.

Chris Jericho reacts to his segment with Randy Orton in WWE.

Chris Jericho once legit punched Shawn Michael's wife

Throughout his career, Chris Jericho has been involved in various iconic feuds with top stars, including against Shawn Michaels in 2008.

During their heated rivalry, Jericho once legit punched Michaels' wife, Rebecca, in the face during an episode of RAW. The Ocho recently reacted to the segment on Twitter, saying it was one of the best angles ever.

"One of the best angles ever."

Apparently, the spot was rehearsed many times, but due to miscommunication between Jericho and HBK's wife, The Ocho legitimately hit her in the face. Rebecca was taken out on a stretcher as Y2J walked out with a smirk smile on his face to end the segment.

Should Jericho return to WWE before he retires? Sound off in the comments section below.

