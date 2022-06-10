"I think it’s gone even further than I expected. I think now that we’re here, we’re just scratching the surface" - Chris Jericho looks back on the impact of AEW so far 

Chris Jericho, who has been with AEW since 2019, recently reflected on the promotion's current standing. Jericho stated that AEW has finally reached a point where it's a viable contender amongst the bigger wrestling promotions.

Jericho's jump to AEW was one of the biggest draws of the fledging promotion three years ago. The star would then go on to become the first AEW World Champion. While his reign didn't last too long, his name will forever be the first on the list of champions.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Chris Jericho detailed the journey AEW has had so far.

“We’ve now made AEW, a viable contender. And it’s a safe place for people to come now. When we first started, it was a little bit of the wild, wild west, no one knew what to expect. And it was like taking a little bit of a chance. I think it’s gone even further than I expected. I think now that we’re here, we’re just scratching the surface of how far we’re gonna go,” Jericho said. (H/T: WrestlePurist)

Chris Jericho's current run is that of a "Sports Entertainer" who flings fireballs at his enemies. The inaugural AEW World Champion clearly has more creative control over his character than ever before.

Chris Jericho recently had a fall out with WWE Superstar MVP

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jericho and MVP had an altercation at a hotel in Houston, Texas, on May 18, 2022. As per Meltzer, the two clashed at around 1 a.m. after an AEW Dynamite taping. The situation was reportedly 'tense' but did not escalate into physical violence.

Chris Jericho and MVP have seemingly had animosity since the AEW star blocked the 2x United States Champion on social media. According to MVP, the two disagreed about politics, which led Jericho to cut off his former colleague.

