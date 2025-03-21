Chris Jericho made a special request to 3-time WWE champion - "Can you please help us?"

Chris Jericho once made a special request to a former WWE champion. This was when the star was still new to the WWE.

Tyson Kidd made his WWE television debut in 2009, alongside Natalya. Soon after, he formed The Hart Dynasty with David Hart Smith and Natalya. He found initial success in his WWE career and even won the tag team titles with Smith twice.

However, injuries have been a constant burden for Tyson Kidd throughout his WWE tenure. He suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury during a dark match against Samoa Joe in 2015 and had to retire permanently from in-ring competition two years later. Since then, he has been working in WWE as a backstage producer.

During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, Tyson Kidd recalled an incident involving Chris Jericho that took place early in his WWE career. He noted how the wrestling legend asked him to produce his and Big Show's match against Cryme Tyme.

“I know he has the moniker of taking credit for inventing everything, Chris Jericho. However, in July 2009, I’d been on the main roster for five months. I knew Chris a little bit. I’d been to his house prior when I was in FCW and stuff. I’m five months onto the main roster. He’s asking me to produce a match of his, so he invented TJ, the producer [laughs]. I didn’t produce it, but it was Jericho and [The Big Show] against Cryme Tyme. He said, ‘Man, you’ve really figured Cryme Tyme out. Can you please help us?’"

Tyson found it amusing considering the years of experience Jericho and Big Show had between them at that point in their respective careers compared to him.

"I was like, how many years of experience did Chris Jericho and Big Show have in 2009? How much TV/pay-per-view experience did they have, where pay-per-view experience, Tyson Kidd in August 2009? Zero. It just was very funny," Wilson said. [H/T - Fightful]

Earl Hebner spoke to Chris Jericho about helping AEW

Earl Hebner is a legendary referee in the world of pro wrestling. He worked for WWE from 1988 to 2005 and for AEW from 2019 to 2021. He has officiated in some of the biggest matches across both promotions. Hebner is now ready to put his experience to good use.

During a recent appearance on Reffin It Up with Brian Hebner, Jimmy Korderas, and Daniel Spencer, Earl Hebner revealed that he recently spoke to Chris Jericho about helping out AEW. He also noted that he was willing to assist other promotions if they wanted him. However, no one has reached out to him yet.

"I've offered to help AEW and have talked to Jericho, but never heard anything else about it. When [Mike] Chioda got there, I thought that maybe they'd let him do it, but he's not there full-time. I'm willing to help any of the companies if they want me, but nobody has reached out. If I could help somebody for six months, I would help them. If they don't want it, fine with me." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if AEW will accept Earl Hebner's help anytime soon.

