WWE legend has spoken to Chris Jericho about helping AEW - "Nobody has reached out"

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is the first-ever AEW World Champion and the veteran is amongst the biggest names in the company. Legendary WWE referee Earl Hebner recently revealed that he reached out to Jericho about helping AEW.

Earl Hebner was signed to WWE from 1988 to 2005. The veteran is considered one of the greatest officials in professional wrestling. He was also signed to AEW from 2019 to 2021 and officiated some PPVs and episodes of Dynamite.

In an appearance on Reffin It Up with Brian Hebner, Jimmy Korderas, and Daniel Spencer, the WWE legend revealed that he spoke to Chris Jericho about helping out All Elite Wrestling. Earl Hebner is willing to help any of the promotions but understands if no one reaches out to him.

"I've offered to help AEW and have talked to Jericho, but never heard anything else about it. When [Mike] Chioda got there, I thought that maybe they'd let him do it, but he's not there full-time. I'm willing to help any of the companies if they want me, but nobody has reached out. If I could help somebody for six months, I would help them. If they don't want it, fine with me." [H/T:Fightful]

WWE legend Earl Hebner on modern-day referees

Earl Hebner is a legend in professional wrestling; however, his views on the current state of the referees are interesting. In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, the veteran claimed that referees shall not attempt to sell too much during matches. He compared the situation to his era where the referees only reacted when they were instructed:

"The referees today, I think they want to be part of the show but it ain't working. You know they want to do all the bumps, they want to sell while the guy is body slamming, 'oh my god' and I just don't go for that, you know it is true. All the things that I've ever done with the talent back in my day was because I was told to do it, I was asked to do it. I didn't do it on my own ever, ever and I just think it's kind of bad when a referee is selling the bumps of the match and then not taking any," Hebner said.

The fans will have to wait and see if AEW or WWE brings back Earl Hebner in the future.

