"That was done by Vince McMahon" - 17-year veteran opens up about major change in WWE

Vince McMahon has held many important positions in WWE throughout his life. The current Executive Chairman of the Stamford-based promotion's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, made some important decisions during his days at the top, and a 17-year veteran recently opened up about one of them.

Vince McMahon had control of WWE for decades before WWE was sold to TKO Group Holdings. He hoped to keep control of the company’s creative process, but the same seems to have slipped away from his hands.

However, he made some massive decisions in WWE while he was the Chairman of the Board. One such decision did not help the company's referees, according to Earl Hebner.

The referees work as hard as anyone else in the company to make things work out. Fans have come to love and appreciate the work that the officials put into the ring.

The veteran WWE referee Earl Hebner recently spoke about a decision taken by Vince McMahon that hurt the popularity of referees. In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, he noted that McMahon did not want announcers to announce the names of the referees.

"Well, that was done by Vince McMahon. He didn't want the referee's, uh, he didn't want the announcer to announce the ref," Earl Hebner said. [2:27 - 2:34]

Fans do not see the names of referees being announced during the bouts. It would be good to have the change reversed as the men and women in charge in the ring will get the added boost they need to do their jobs even better.

A former Universal Champion respects Vince McMahon’s work ethic at WWE

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is currently out with an injury. The Monster Among Men recently flew to India, where he had a few media appearances.

During one such appearance, Strowman spoke about how Vince McMahon helped shape him and his character. He credited the overall personality and presence of the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings in the interview.

"Whether you know what he's saying or not, you believe by his mannerism. Because when he walks into a room, like he has a presence and you can feel it. It's just, it's Vince McMahon. I don't know how to explain it. He is Vince McMahon. I mean, look at Conor McGregor mimicking him. I mean, it's just all that stuff. I mean, he's iconic, and you know so many people are going to talk about everything he has done forever."

Not many have managed to reach the level of success Vince has in the entertainment industry. Many people have tried and failed to take him and his company down for years.

