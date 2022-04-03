"We use backing tracks" - Chris Jericho makes a big revelation about FOZZY's live performances

AEW star Chris Jericho recently shared some interesting details on how his band Fozzy performed in live concerts.

Fozzy was formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1999 with Jericho as the frontman, lead guitarist Rich Ward and drummer Frank Fontsere. The current lineup consists of the former two, alongside second guitarist Billy Grey, bassist P.J. Farley and drummer Grant Brooks.

They have created numerous hit songs such as Enemy, To Kill A Stranger, Sane, Painless, and Judas. The latter is Jericho's current AEW theme.

In an appearance on Talkin' Rock with Meltdown, The Influencer said that the band sometimes uses backing tracks during their live performances. He also mentioned that many other bands do the same,

For those unaware, a backing track is a recorded instrumental used to accompany the lead singers in their vocals.

"We use backing tracks for some songs, and everybody does. Unless you're GUNS N' ROSES. Let me rephrase that. If you're in Slash's band, GUNS N' ROSES has backing tracks. They have a keyboard player. It's just the way of the world right now. It doesn't mean we're not singing and not playing. If you're listening to a record, you go to a DEF LEPPARD gig and you hear 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' that was recorded with 25 tracks of guitars, you can't just go with two guitars on stage and in your right mind think there wasn't something building up the background there. It's just kind of the way that bands are. It doesn't make you any less of a band. 'Cause you know what? QUEEN used tracks in the '70s. If you don't believe me, watch it when they play 'Bohemian Rhapsody' live," Jericho said. [H/T - BlabberMouth]

What is Chris Jericho up to in AEW?

Switching gears from music to pro wrestling, Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston have been in a heated rivalry for weeks now. The feud continued further when the Mad King returned to AEW Dynamite last week after a two-week absence.

Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz attacked JAS (Jericho Appreciation Society) members all over the arena. The Mad King even bit The Influencer's face.

Kingston wasted no time in hitting Jericho with a Lights Out. However, the JAS members soon outnumbered him, Santana, and Ortiz.

Jericho hit Kingston with a baseball bat and a leather belt in the end. The Demo God then proceeded to hit Mad King with the Judas Effect to finish the segment.

What are your thoughts on Chris Jericho using the backing track in live performances? Do you think he'll ever perform Judas live in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Angana Roy