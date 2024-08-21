Chris Jericho makes a blockbuster announcement ahead of AEW All In 2024

AEW is just days away from its second annual All In Pay-Per-View at Wembley Stadium in London. There's a strong buzz over potential surprises and swerves, and that will continue into the weekend. Recently, Chris Jericho just dropped a major reveal ahead of the big event.

The Ocho is set to defend the FTW Championship against Hook at All In. If he loses, Taz's son will no longer be able to challenge for the title as long as Jericho is the champion. All In 2023 saw Jericho lose a 15-minute match to hometown star Will Ospreay. The Fozzy frontman was accompanied to the ring by his band who performed his "Judas" theme song live.

Fozzy will return to Wembley Stadium for another performance on Sunday. Speaking to The Daily Star, Jericho revealed that the UK crowd will be treated to a "Judas" live performance once again as he heads to the ring, likely accompanied by Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

"We're going to do that again. To say we've played Wembley Stadium twice. It's a combined 5 minutes. At Wembley, I think any Rock'n Roll band would take that," Chris Jericho said.

AEW All In will mark the third singles bout between Jericho and Hook. The first saw the rising star defeat the veteran on Dynamite in March, but then Jericho captured the FTW Championship at Dynasty in April.

Fozzy set for another big AEW All In Weekend performance

Chris Jericho and his band Fozzy are currently celebrating their 25th anniversary. The festivities will include a show this Friday, August 23 at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London to kick off All In Weekend.

Jericho previously announced two special guests to open the gig - AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and rapper Flash Garments, who performs Swerve's "Big Pressure" theme song.

Garments and DJ Whoo Kid played Swerve to the ring at All In 2023 for the Coffin Match that saw him and Christian Cage lose to Sting and Darby Allin. This year, however, Swerve is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson on Sunday in a Career vs. Title match in the All In main event.

