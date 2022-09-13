"Give us another 47 years to see where we're at" - Chris Jericho makes a bold claim despite recent backstage controversies in AEW

Top AEW star Chris Jericho has made a very bold claim regarding the future of All Elite Wrestling, and despite the backstage aura not being the best at the time of writing, "The Wizard" has full confidence in the company.

Jericho has firmly established himself as one of the go-to people backstage in AEW during the recent controversies that have been occurring both on and off-screen.

The former WWE Superstar is one of a handful of veterans in the AEW locker room that came out of the All-Out weekend looking better.

Kaii #Mina5Star 🌸 @SkyesKa1 The only good thing to come out of this drama is knowing that Chris Jericho is actually one of the most reasonable people and is seen as the locker room leader The only good thing to come out of this drama is knowing that Chris Jericho is actually one of the most reasonable people and is seen as the locker room leader

Speaking in an interview with Inside the Ropes, Jericho admitted that he is fully confident about the future of AEW, even going as far as to say that they will be around for another 50 years.

“WWE has a lot of [fans], but they’ve also been around for 50 years. Give us another 47 years to see where we’re at. I guarantee we’ll still be here.” (H/T Rajah.com)

Jericho knows that it hasn't been plain sailing for AEW as of late, and admitted that there has been some growing pains. However, that was to be expected from a company that is literally three years old.

“We’ve been doing this for three years now and continuing to grow, and this is a big-time corporate business. We are run and paid for by a giant television corporation. So, there’s always gonna be growing pains when you start a company. I think we’ve done nine things right and maybe one thing wrong or two things wrong. So we learn from that and we continue to build our brand and continue to improve.” (H/T Rajah.com)

Chris Jericho will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

After the debacle that was CM Punk's weekend at All Out, the AEW World Championship was vacated, and a "Tournament of Champions" was created to determine a new champion.

Chris Jericho entered the tournament and was given a bye to the semi-finals as the athlete in the competition with the most world titles won. However, he will have a very tough task ahead of him this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho will face Bryan Danielson in a rematch after their hard-hitting affair at All Out, in which the former won. The "American Dragon" defeated Hangman Page last week on Dynamite to earn this match, and has every intention of defeating "The Wizard" and moving on to Arthur Ashe Stadium to potentially become the new AEW World Champion.

