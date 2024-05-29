Chris Jericho makes a bold statement about possible retirement

Chris Jericho has been part of the wrestling business for over 30 years. He just made a bold statement about his retirement.

Chris Jericho is one of the most successful professional wrestlers of all time. He has competed for several promotions across multiple countries. Over time, Jericho has kept himself relevant by constantly evolving with the times. He has proven that he is not afraid to take risks and change his gimmick when necessary.

Considering that he has been wrestling for a long time, questions always arise about his retirement. During a recent interview with TMZ sports, AEW star Chris Jericho stated that he doesn't want to put a timeline on his retirement.

"I know what I’m capable of, and the last thing I would do is just be here for the sake of being here. That’s not my vibe. I would never put a timeline on anything. It’s like Kiss does a retirement tour, and then two years later, they’re still on tour, and then ten years later, they’re done with it or whatever it may be. I’ve never been that type of guy to put a number on it. It’s how I feel." [H/T Ringside News]

Konnan feels that Chris Jericho needs to be taken off AEW TV

Recently, Chris Jericho underwent another massive gimmick change in his feud against Hook. While this has added a breath of fresh air to his character, a wrestling legend feels he should step away for a while.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that Jericho should go away from AEW TV for a while and then come back.

"Yes, he is oversaturated. This thing that he's doing right now is kind of funny, but I think he needs to go away for a while and then come back," said Konnan. [2:10 - 2:18]

It remains to be seen what is next in store for the Le Champion after he recently defended the FTW title against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata at AEW Double or Nothing.