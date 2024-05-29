Wrestling veteran says Chris Jericho needs to be taken off AEW TV - "I think he needs to go away"

Chris Jericho has enjoyed a long and fruitful pro wrestling career. However, a wrestling legend believes that he needs to be temporarily removed from AEW TV.

Konnan is the latest name to weigh in on The Ocho's career. Jericho has been in the pro wrestling business for over 30 years. He has wrestled in various promotions, including WCW, NJPW, WWE, and AEW. Many attribute his success to his ability to consistently reinvent himself.

Whether it's the List of Jericho or The Learning Tree, Jericho manages to keep his on-screen character fresh despite being a veteran. He recently won the FTW Championship and looks set to have a remarkable reign with the gold.

Konnan spoke about Chris Jericho's recent run on his Keepin' It 100 podcast. The WCW veteran said the 53-year-old needed to go away from TV for a while and eventually make a comeback.

"Yes, he is oversaturated. This thing that he's doing right now is kind of funny, but I think he needs to go away for a while and then come back," said Konnan. [2:10 - 2:18]

Chris Jericho teased the possibility of Becky Lynch signing with AEW

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest star in WWE's women's division today. She has carried the division on her back for several years. However, her contract status has been a big talking point recently, as her current deal is reportedly set to expire soon.

In a chat with TMZ Sports, Chris Jericho mentioned that Tony Khan had a lot of money to compete in a bidding war with WWE and potentially even sign The Man. He added that Lynch now had a credible option besides WWE.

"Five years ago, Becky would have had no other options. I'm not saying that she's coming, but there is an option, and who knows what could happen, you know. No one thought that Jericho would come to AEW. No one thought that [Jon] Moxley would come or Bryan Danielson or Adam Cole or any of these guys that have come over," Jericho said. [6:22 - 6:56]

It remains to be seen whether Becky Lynch re-signs with WWE or inks a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

