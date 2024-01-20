Chris Jericho makes embarrassing botch on AEW Rampage in-ring debut 

Chris Jericho made his AEW Rampage in-ring debut tonight against Matt Sydal (FKA Evan Bourne). However, during the match, he made what looked to be an unfortunate botch.

This was an impromptu match, as the two ran into each other backstage during Dynamite, and they decided to share the ring for old times' sake. The two last faced each other in the ring one-on-one in 2010 on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

It was a well-matched contest, and rightly so, as both men had experience facing each other in the ring. Sydal's agility proved to be an important factor as he swiftly moved across the ring.

At a point in the match, Sydal leaped on the top rope, and as he jumped off, Chris Jericho tried countering with a Codebreaker, but he missed the mark, and his opponent seemingly fell head first to his knee.

It looked very awkward, but the commentators played it off as Jericho successfully hit his move.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Chris Jericho would hit his Judas Effect, which earned him a victory in his Rampage in-ring debut.

After the match, he was attacked by Konosuke Takeshita, showing that things weren't done between him and the Don Callis Family.

What were your reactions to the botch? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.