Chris Jericho makes huge revelation about his WWE career amid rumors of return

AEW star Chris Jericho has been absent from the company since April 2024. He is rumored to sign with WWE after his deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion ends in December 2025. The global sports entertainment juggernaut has also reportedly shown interest in signing the Le Champion.

While the rumors are running wild, the inaugural AEW World Champion shed light on a major aspect of his WWE run. He was popular for his catchy catchphrases and creative gimmicks in the promotion. During his feud with Triple H, he used a catchphrase, 'A** Clown'. The same phrase was used in the film "Office Space."

While speaking with Bionic Buzz, Chris Jericho revealed that although he is certain he didn't directly borrow it from Office Space, he also mentioned that he may have subconsciously heard it and then put it together.

“A** clown came from, there was a movie called Office Space. But I don’t know if I took that from the movie. I’m not saying they took it from me, but I seem to remember saying it just stringing two stupid words together, A** Clown. So, I didn’t steal it from Office Space. But subconsciously, maybe I heard it and didn’t realize it. But either way, either it was Office Space or Chris Jericho. So, we’ll go with a combination of the two," he said. [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Veteran believes Chris Jericho could be John Cena's final opponent

John Cena is set to retire in just a couple of months. Fans are predicting who will be his last opponent.

While speaking on Writing with Russo, veteran Vince Russo claimed that the former AEW World Champion could return to WWE by December and be Cena's final opponent.

"You may think this is crazy. Is Jericho's contract up by December? Because they would put Jericho in that spot before they put one of their own players in that spot. So, I swear, is it a pop card? Who is going to be available at that time?" he said.

It will be interesting to see where Chris Jericho will land in the next several months.

