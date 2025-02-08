Chris Jericho makes a major announcement for AEW Grand Slam 2025 

Almost a week before AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Chris Jericho has just made a major announcement about his involvement in the show. He claimed that fans have been constantly asking about this.

Next week, the promotion is set to hold a two-hour show at the Brisbane Entertainment Center. This will have the format of one of their weekly shows rather than a pay-per-view but will still feature a stacked match card. Four matches have been officially announced for the show.

On Instagram, Chris Jericho revealed that he'll be around for the show in Australia alongside the rest of The Learning Tree. He mentioned that the faction will be making their debut in the country.

"Hi guys! Just wanted to answer a question I've been getting asked a lot lately, and that's whether I will be at Grand Slam in Brisbane, Australia next Saturday, February 15th. The answer is, yes! I'm going to be there along with the Redwood and the Bad Apple. Super excited to make the Learning Tree debut in one of my favorite countries in the world, great wrestling country, great Fozzy country, and we're going to be there."

Jericho also mentioned that details regarding their match on the show will be revealed soon, but it seems that he may be in trios action with his branches.

"Our opponents will all be revealed very very soon. So The Nueve is coming to teach all of you and super excited about it, along with BK and Big Bill and, of course, me, Chris Jericho. We'll see you next Saturday, February 15th, in Brisbane. Get you tickets now, the Learning Tree will be waiting to teach all of you. Thanks, guys! Cheers."

Chris Jericho reveals Bryan Danielson and Tony Khan were responsible for bringing top stars to his faction

Chris Jericho has been in several factions in AEW, as he has formed the Inner Circle, the Jericho Appreciation Society, and now the Learning Tree.

During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho revealed that for his latest faction, it was Bryan Danielson and Tony Khan who suggested that he work with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. He also revealed that he wasn't familiar with Keith's work, similar to how it started with the likes of Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara, but they have made it work.

"Now with The Learning Tree, Big Bill, what a great suggestion that was to work with him. It was Bryan Danielson’s suggestion for Big Bill and Tony’s suggestion for Bryan Keith. Didn’t even know Bryan Keith, same thing as Daniel Garcia, same thing as Sammy Guevara. Don’t know this guy, know nothing about it, alright."

There are divided opinions on The Nueve's work as of late, with many wanting wrestlers to stay away from storylines surrounding him. It remains to be seen whether there will be a feud that breaks people's perception of the veteran.

