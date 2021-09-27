"Vince kind of holds a grudge" - Top AEW star makes a major statement about Vince McMahon 

Chris Jericho recently stated that Vince McMahon holds a grudge against NXT after the former black and gold brand lost to AEW in the rating battle.

Jericho and Adam Cole recently sat down for the latest edition of the former AEW Champion's podcast, "Talk is Jericho."

The two spoke extensively about NXT, where Cole spent his entire WWE tenure.

During the chat, Chris Jericho stated NXT was essentially shifted to Wednesday nights to combat AEW's momentum. Le Champion added the brand was a good show before it fell into the trap of counter-programming and lost its "cool factor."

Jericho thinks this is why Vince McMahon holds a grudge against NXT, as the show failed to defeat AEW in ratings. As a result, the WWE Chairman decided to take over the brand and book the show in his way.

“What I think it is, and once again, I can say this just from observing, is that NXT was put on Wednesday nights, obviously that’s to combat AEW, and we’ll wipe out this ‘pi**ant’ little company right away. Problem is they had no idea what they were dealing with,” Jericho said. “It really backfired on them. NXT was so cool. You guys would go do your weekend shows and get three times the reaction in a sold out arena than the pay-per-view would get. So then when they put NXT up against AEW, it really hurt the brand to where you lost the cool factor, and AEW was the cool one. NXT just got steamrolled, and I think, as a result, Vince kind of holds a grudge against NXT. You had the chance to beat AEW, and you didn’t. Now I’m going to take over, and I’m going to do it my way.” (H/T- WrestlingInc)

Chris Jericho was unhappy at recent comments made by Vince McMahon about AEW

Last month, Chris Jericho shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's comments during a financial call about WWE not considering AEW a competition. Jericho stated that he expected this answer from Vince McMahon, and the WWE Chairman was "smart" to answer it in this way.

- Chris Jericho



Furthermore, Chris Jericho reiterated that the NXT vs. AEW rating war ended in the abysmal failure of WWE's third brand. He added that Tony Khan's promotion was never worried about NXT and didn't bother to check out what they were doing during the Wednesday night wars.

