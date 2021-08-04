Chris Jericho responds to Vince McMahon saying he doesn't view AEW as competition

Chris Jericho has responded to Vince McMahon's comments that where made during the recent WWE second-quarter financial call.

The WWE Chairman was asked about AEW during the investor's call and responded that he didn't feel AEW was competition.

“That was a different situation. AEW is where they are. I don’t really know what their plans are, all I know is what our plans are," stated Vince McMahon. I don’t consider them competition in the way that I would consider WCW back in the day, not anywhere near close to that."

Chris Jericho was recently asked about Mr. McMahon's comments by Kenny McIntosh from Inside the Ropes and the Ayatollah of Rock and Roll wasn't at all bothered by them. (h/t Fightful)

"Well, what else is he going to say? You know, and to respond to that, we don’t see WWE as competition. And he was smart to say that," said Jericho. “We’re not worried about what WWE is and we haven’t been since day one. We weren’t worried about what NXT did. The whole time with the NXT vs. AEW war, which ended in a total abysmal failure for NXT, we never once had a TV screen watching what they were doing when we were doing it."

AEW President Tony Khan heaps praise on Chris Jericho

While Chris Jericho is commenting on WWE's Chairman, the man in charge of AEW is commenting on him.

AEW President Tony Khan said Jericho is still one of the biggest stars in wrestling and his presence in many of the company's biggest matches has been invaluable. However, he also praised Jericho's help behind the scenes.

He’s also, with his mind, helped me organize AEW. He’s brought in great names, helped with story ideas. He’s one of the most valuable people in wrestling. I was very fortunate to be linked up with Chris.

Do you agree with Chris Jericho's comments that AEW isn't competition for WWE and WWE isn't competition for AEW?

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Greg Bush