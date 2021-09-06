Chris Jericho manages to save his career after defeating MJF at AEW All Out 2021

Chris Jericho managed to save his AEW career by defeating MJF at All Out 2021. The feud between Jericho and MJF has been one of the longest sagas in AEW, and it reached its fitting conclusion with Jericho finally defeating his arch-nemesis.

Unlike the other matches on the AEW All 2021 card, Chris Jericho and MJF wrested a comparatively slower bout. However, the emphasis was on the storyline in this match, and it's safe to say the two performers successfully delivered a memorable encounter.

MJF's Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow, also tried to interfere in the match to assist The Salt of The Earth. However, he was quickly taken out of the equation by Jake Hager of The Inner Circle.

The match featured a false finish when MJF pinned Chris Jericho after executing a Judas Effect, though Aubrey Edwards failed to see Le Champion's leg was on the rope.

However, the official standing outside the ring told Edwards about the situation. Justin Roberts then announced that the pinfall had been nullified, much to the joy of the Chicago crowd. Moments later, MJF locked Jericho in a submission, and it looked like the former AEW Champion might just tap out.

However, he managed to reverse it and placed MJF in the Walls of Jericho. Despite making attempts to break out of it, The Pinnacle leader eventually fell to it and tapped out.

The Inner Circle joined Chris Jericho for the post-match celebration

Post-match, Chris Jericho's Inner Circle stablemates, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz, joined Jericho in celebrating the win.

Now that Jericho has seemingly ended his feud with MJF, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for him in AEW. As for MJF, despite losing, the youngster is sure to find his stock rising in the promotion in the coming months.

Did you enjoy the match between MJF and Chris Jericho at AEW All Out 2021? Do you think MJF should have won instead of Jericho? Sound off in the comments section.

