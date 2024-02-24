Chris Jericho namedropped at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is airing live from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

AEW star (who used to be a WWE Superstar) Chris Jericho was just mentioned during the premium live event. Y2J spent a better part of his wrestling career under the WWE banner before joining its rival promotion to AEW in 2019. He has won multiple titles and accolades in the Stamford-based promotion and is considered one of the best to grace the WWE ring.

While The Pro Wrestling Juggernaut usually refrains from mentioning any AEW star on their shows, Jericho was recently namedropped on the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It happened during the men’s Chamber match featuring Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens.

As The Apex Predator was walking down the aisle, WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned that Orton equals Chris Jericho’s record for most appearances in the gimmick match.

With his appearance in this year's Chamber match, The Viper has now set a new record and surpassed Jericho's old record, which was eight.

