Chris Jericho namedrops top WWE RAW Superstar on AEW Rampage

Chris Jericho mentioned a top WWE RAW Superstar during tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. The star who was namedropped was none other than 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey.

Tonight during the 100th episode of AEW Rampage, former Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida wrestled former WWE NXT Superstar Marina Shafir.

During the match, 'The Ocho' Chris Jericho mentioned Shafir's relationship with former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. It is to be noted that The Baddest Woman on the Planet and Marina Shafir are the best of friends.

The two, along with Jessamyn Duke and Shayna Baszler, formed the Four Horsewomen of MMA. The four had also worked together in the Stamford-based promotion.

While Shafir did not get to share the squared circle with Rousey in the Stamford-based promotion, the two had always supported each other.

Throughout her AEW run, Marina Shafir has been more successful during Dark and Dark Elevation. She has appeared in several episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. The only time she had her hand raised in victory during those appearances was on her Dynamite debut against Skye Blue.

In tonight's match, Shida and Shafir gave everything they had. Despite her efforts, the former NXT Superstar was unable to capture the win.

